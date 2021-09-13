Adam Stotsky Named President Of MRC Live & Alternative As Dick Clark Prods. Name Is Phased Out

Former E! President Adam Stotsky has been named President of MRC Live & Alternative. He replaces Amy Thurlow, who exited as President of Dick Clark Productions in June, and will report to MRC CEOs and Co-Founders, Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu.

The dcp moniker will not be used going forward. The production company, launched in 1957 by Dick Clark, which had been sold multiple times, merged — along with several other media companies — with MRC in 2018 to form Valance Media. That company was rebranded as MRC in April 2020 with all of its divisions carrying the same name, including MRC Live & Alternative, which housed dick clark productions. The transition from dcp to MRC Live & Alternative completes the rebranding process.

“We continue to celebrate Dick Clark’s legacy on our top-rated Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and through his son R.A. Clark’s terrific work on the Academy of Country Music Awards, in our new home on Amazon; and we congratulate RAC on his newly launched company Lewis & Clark,” said Wiczyk and Satchu.

MRC Live & Alternative recently announced a deal with Amazon Prime Video for Academy of Country Music Awards to become the first major awards show on streaming. MRC Live & Alternative is currently working with award-winning producer Jesse Collins who serves as showrunner of the upcoming American Music Awards on ABC. The division also is in pre-production on the 50th anniversary show of its top-rated Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, also on ABC, and the Streamy Awards for YouTube. DCP’s signature awards show, The Golden Globes Awards, will not have a 2021 edition as the HFPA is undergoing changes.

Stotsky brings more than 25 years of experience 19 of them at NBCUniversal. One of his biggest accomplishments in his most recent role there, as President of E! Entertainment, was in the area of live entertainment. He spearheaded the acquisition, revamping and relaunching of People’s Choice Awards.

“Adam is well positioned to lead MRC Live & Alternative as we go through a period of rapid growth and innovation. He brings a wealth of experience in the space and a reputation for building iconic brands and franchises,” said Wiczyk and Satchu.

At E!, which Stotsky joined as general manager and was promoted to president in early 2016, he also oversaw the rapid expansion of E! News and coverage of NYFW and Met Gala. Stotsky moved to E! after serving as president of NBCU’s now-defunct Esquire Network, where he oversaw the Emmy-nominated competition series American Ninja Warrior, in conjunction with NBC, along with popular spinoff Team Ninja Warrior, as well as the docu-series Friday Night Tykes. Prior to the launch of Esquire Network, Stotsky served as general manager of Esquire predecessor G4, and previously as president of marketing for NBC Entertainment.

From 2001-2008, Stotsky held senior marketing positions at NBCUniversal’s Syfy, rising to EVP Global Brand Strategy and Market Development. Before joining NBCU, Stotsky served as VP Marketing at Discovery Communications.

“It’s an honor to be joining MRC, who have built a reputation for many industry firsts in our business. I am looking forward to building on the company’s culture of innovation with the team across our legendary roster of programs and developing new live and alternative formats,” said Stotsky.