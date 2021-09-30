Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opens To Public After Civic Dedication – Photo Gallery

The $484 million museum dedicated to all things Hollywood is finally here.

This morning, the dedication ceremony and official ribbon-cutting of the highly anticipated Academy Museum of Motion Pictures kicked off, attended by civic and cultural leaders from the Academy Museum and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

At the dedication were Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Director and President of the Academy Museum Bill Kramer, AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson, AMPAS President David Rubin, Gamechanger CEO Effie Brown, California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

The museum, constructed by AMPAS, is billed as the largest in the United States dedicated to the history, arts, sciences, and cultural impact of the film industry. It occupies a 300,000-square-foot campus at the intersection of Wilshire Blvd. and Fairfax Ave. The area features two buildings featuring exhibition spaces, educational and special event spaces, a conservation studio, a café and a museum store, along with two movie theaters (named after Geffen and Ted Mann), which will be the home to a year-round slate of screenings, film series, member programs, panel discussions, and other events.

The Academy Museum will hold a collection of more than 13 million artifacts from film history dating back to 1927, including Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, the typewriter that Alfred Hitchcock used to write the script for Psycho, one of Bela Lugosi’s capes from 1931’s Dracula, and more.

The Academy Museum opened today following the ceremony at 50% capacity, with masks required for entrance to all indoor spaces. Advance admission tickets can now be purchased at academymuseum.org.