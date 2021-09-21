You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Axes Texas Filming Of New HBO Project Over Abortion Ban Law

David Simon Texas
Mega; Adobe

David Simon isn’t messing with Texas, he’s done with the place — at least as a location.

The Wire creator took to social media this week to announce and reiterate he will not film an upcoming Lone Star-set HBO project in the state due to the odious abortion ban law recently put in place.

Already heading to the courts due to a challenge by the federal government and at least two suits arising out of a San Antonio physician revealing in the press this past weekend that he had recently performed an abortion in Texas, the new law went into effect earlier this month after the conservative dominated SCOTUS declined to block it.

Essentially a vigilante move, the GOP-backed Texas law outlaws a women’s right to choose once she is six weeks into her pregnancy. While defined as when a fetus develops a heartbeat, the month and a half timeline is often before many women even know they are pregnant. An open carry challenge to the widely threatened Roe v. Wade, the Texas law weaponizes citizens to bring civil actions of $100,000 or more against almost anyone who was a part of the process of a women getting an abortion in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

Never one to mind his Ps and Qs, Simon unsparingly took on the offended Monday and Tuesday, including the de facto Dallas Film Commission:

Still, despite all the attention, no details were available on Simon’s Texas HBO project. The WarnerMedia-owned premium cabler did not return requests for comment on Simon’s proclamations when contacted by Deadline.

However, the project is in a very early phase, I heard.

Simon is currently working on the We Own This City limited series for HBO, with whom he has had a relationship going back to The Corner in 2000. Set in Simon’s beloved hometown, as The Wire was, the Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector-led six-parter spotlights the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

Simon and George Pelecanos write the series with The Wire scribes Ed Burns and Bill Zorzi. Simon, Pelecanos and Burns also EP with HBO’s former President of Miniseries Kary Antholis, Nina K. Noble and Green. Zorzi is co-executive producer. Dwight Watkins also serves as writer.

