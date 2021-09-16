‘A League Of Their Own’: Amazon Series Adds Five To Recurring Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Patrice Covington (Genius: Aretha), Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow (Doc World), Rae Gray (Sea Oak) and Lil Frex (aka Emma Carroll) (Wild ‘N Out) are set for recurring roles opposite Abbi Jacobson in Amazon’s A League Of Their Own, a reimagining of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, from co-creators Jacobson (Broad City) — who also stars — and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Sony Pictures TV.

The hourlong series, described as a fresh approach to Marshall’s classic about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it,” according to the streamer.

Covington will play Gracie, who is in a longtime romantic relationship with Bertie (Lea Robinson). Gracie is a supportive, sharp woman who works at the factory with Max (Chante Adams) and introduces her to her colorful life and friends.

Robinson will portray Bertie Hart, Max’s (Chante Adams) uncle. He is kind, charming and nurturing. Estranged from his family, he lives with his longtime partner, Gracie (Patrice Covington) on the outskirts of Rockford.

Winslow will play Esther, a striking, witty, competitive woman who is introduced to Max (Chante Adams) and there is an instant connection that sizzles between the two.

Gray will portray Terri, a player on the Rockford Peaches. She is a pitcher whose husband is also overseas at war.

Frex (Carroll) is Ana, a player on the Rockford Peaches. She is eager to step in and get her shot as a catcher.

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.

Broadway veteran Covington made her television debut in Nat Geo’s anthology series Genius: Aretha. Her Broadway credits include The Color Purple revival, Motown The Musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll, and Dreamgirls, among others. , Covington most recently starred in her first film, They Come. They Go, an indie short film streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Emmy-winning voiceover actor Winslow is the host of Doc World on World Channel (PBS). The former professional golfer, TV personality and fitness industry thought leader makes her feature film debut as Ann Gregory in Playing Through set for release in 2022.

Robinson is a transgender/queer/non-binary/butch, multi-racial identified actor working in television, film and theatre. They are repped by MadCatch Ent. and MDT Agency in San Francisco.

Gray was series regular on the Amazon Original Sea Oak alongside Glenn Close, Jane Levy and Jack Quaid. She has recurred on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, ABC’s For the People and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, among other credits.

Comedian Lil Frex (aka Emma Carroll) is an alum of MTV’s Wild N Out and the host of the Instagram talk show That’s What I Heard.

Amazon also provided detailed character descriptions for the series’ main cast:

Abbi Jacobson is Carson Shaw. Carson ran away from home and the life she’s known to be a catcher for the Rockford Peaches. She’s scared of the unknown but leans into new experiences. As the season progresses her confidence grows, both on and off the field, opening her eyes to who she could be, and the joy of truly being a part of a team.

Chante Adams is Maxine “Max” Chapman. Max is a wildly talented pitcher who is determined to play ball. She’s strong, blunt, and knows she’s good, but she’s still going to have to fight against her mom’s expectations and work harder than everyone else to pursue her dream.

D’Arcy Carden is Greta. Greta is a sophisticated, enigmatic first basewoman for the Rockford Peaches. Originally from Brooklyn, she came to tryouts with her best friend Jo, and her adventurous spirit and playful attitude keeps Carson and the rest of the team on their toes.

Gbemisola Ikumelo is Clance, Max’s devoted best friend and a talented artist who loves comic books. She will do anything to help Max achieve her dreams, and her quick wit and sense of humor gets them out of sticky situations.

Roberta Collindrez as Lupe. Lupe is a gifted athlete — as talented a pitcher as she is a hitter. She ran away from home and her complicated past to try out for the Rockford Peaches, and while she may seem aloof, she cares deeply about her own success and being a part of the team.

Kelly McCormack as Jess. Jess is a tough, no nonsense Rockford Peach who plays short stop and struggles with the performative aspects of the League. She came here to play ball, and is determined to keep the team on track.

Priscilla Delgado as Esti. Esti plays 2nd base and is the youngest member of the Rockford Peaches. She came from Cuba to pursue her dreams, and while the language barrier can be challenging, her optimistic and playful spirit shines through, on and off the field.

Molly Ephraim is Maybelle. Maybelle plays center field for the Rockford Peaches. She’s kind-hearted and wants everyone to get along, and is known for her wild streak and easy laugh.

Kate Berlant is Shirley. Shirley is a sweet Rockford Peach who plays left field and struggles with anxiety on and off the field. She and Carson are roommates, and Carson helps her to overcome her fears and become a vital member of the team.

Melanie Field as Jo. Jo is a Brooklyn native who plays third base for the Rockford Peaches. She and Greta are long-time best friends. Jo has a larger-than-life personality, a sarcastic sense of humor, and isn’t afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what’s right.

Nick Offerman as Dove Porter. Dove is an ex-Cubs pitcher, brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches. The players quickly realize Dove Porter might not be the charming celebrity they all idolized after all.

Rosie O’Donnell as Vi. Vi is the owner of a local bar. A warm, gregarious woman, who welcomes Carson into her orbit.

Patrick J. Adams is Charlie. Charlie is Carson’s handsome, midwestern husband, on his way home soon from fighting overseas during WWII. He’s eager to return to a life back home with his wife.