46th Annual Saturn Awards Set Dates, Venue & Honorees

The 46th Annual Saturn Awards will take place at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Hotel on October 26, with Special Awards handed out to Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, Young Frankenstein producer Michael Gruskoff, Amazon Studios and Alcon Entertainment’s sci-fi series The Expanse, and Chucky producer David Kirschner, along with Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso.

Flanagan will take The Visionary Award, with Wallace claiming The Dan Curtis Legacy Award, named after the creator of series such as ABC’s Dark Shadows. Gruskoff will claim this year’s Life Career Award, with The Expanse nabbing The television Spotlight Award, and the Special Achievement Award going to Kirschner. Alonso, who serves as Marvel Studios’ President of Physical and Postproduction, Visual Effects, And Animation Production, will be honored with The Producers Showcase Award.

The ceremony celebrating the best in genre entertainment will be hosted this year by The Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell. It will be presented and produced, as always, by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror, which unveiled this year’s nominees in regular award categories back in March.

“Stay tuned as there will also be several more surprises in the upcoming days/weeks,” said Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Brad and Kevin Marcus in a joint statement. “We are so excited to be bringing back the Saturns this year, and to help celebrate and honor the many talented people who worked so hard to entertain us all during one of the most difficult times in history.”

This year’s show will be dedicated to the memory of Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster (Jackie Brown, The Black Hole, Breaking Bad), along with all of the talented individuals who have lost their lives over the past year and a half.