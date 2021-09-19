‘Belfast’ Claims TIFF People’s Choice Award, As Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch & Denis Villeneuve Nab Other Top Prizes — Complete Winners List

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical, black-and-white drama Belfast claimed the TIFF People’s Choice Award on Saturday night, affirming its status as a major player to contend with in the 2022 Oscars race.

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) were also big winners at the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony, which wrapped up the 46th edition of the festival, claiming its Actor Awards.

The TIFF Ebert Director Award went to Dune‘s Denis Villeneuve, with musician Dionne Warwick (subject of the doc Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over) receiving a Special Tribute Award. Other major titles recognized in Toronto tonight included The Rescue—the latest doc from Free Solo helmers Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhelyi—and Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner, Titane.

“2021 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited Festival audiences around the world,” said TIFF Co-Heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey in announcing the 2021 winners. “Our lineup showcased beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses. TIFF welcomed guests, press, industry, international stars and directors back to the city and into cinemas. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made. We’re so grateful and proud of this year’s Festival.”

This year’s TIFF awards ceremony was produced by Bell Media Studios, with etalk’s Tyrone Edwards and Chloe Wilde returning as hosts. It opened with an introduction from Sigourney Weaver—who was at the fest with her drama, The Good House. Special tributes were presented by Shamier Anderson, Kirsten Dunst, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Ferreira, Gladys Knight, Phillip Lewitski, Eva Longoria, David Oyelowo, Michael Showalter, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Check out the complete 2021 TIFF winners list below.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

Belfast, dir. Kenneth Branagh

PEOPLE’S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

The Rescue, dirs. E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

PEOPLE’s CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD

Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau

TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD

Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over

TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD

Danis Goulet, Night Raiders

PLATFORM PRIZE

Yuni, dir. Kamila Andini

JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA

Alanis Obomsawin

SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD

Scarborough, dirs. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson

AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM

Ste. Anne, dir. Rhayne Vermette

AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD

The Gravedigger’s Wife, dir. Khadar Ayderus Ahmed

A Night of Knowing Nothing, dir. Payal Kapadia

TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD

Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST FILM

Displaced, dir. Samir Karahoda

IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FILM

Angakusajaujuq – The Shaman’s Apprentice, dir. Zacharias Kunuk

IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS SHARE HER JOURNEY AWARD

Astel, dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy