Deadline’s Emmys Live Blog

So, this is it. The Primetime Emmy Awards main event is finally here to cap off a year of television, and it’s happening as a true live event for the first time in two pandemic-shunted years. Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 73rd annual ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. Live, the Deadline live blog team is on hand across the globe for a long night of intrigue, insight and insults. Of course, we’re not doing this in isolation. As you follow along with us, do jump into the comments, and we’ll pull the best ones into the blog for further discussion.

And what to look out for on television’s biggest night? Well, this time last year the Emmy show became the first — and so far only — major show to master the splintered format in which not all nominees will be present in the room. And this year’s show still won’t be business as normal, with some nominees staying home, and satellite parties expected for shows like Jimmy Kimmel and Top Chef, as well as further-flung locales like London where The Crown team is gathered.

Cedric the Entertainer may not be the only feature keeping the energy alive over the hours-long show. There’s Emmy history to be made. Will Ted Lasso sweep the Comedy field? Can The Crown rule Drama? The nominations make each show favorites, but there are plenty of potential spoilers in the list. Could Pose‘s Mj Rodriguez become the first trans person to claim a lead acting trophy? Will the late Michael K. Williams finally earn his long-overdue recognition from the Television Academy, for Lovecraft Country? There are myriad stories and surprises to emerge from this year’s main event envelopes. Let’s settle in and see which of them play out…