‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Nears Comeback With Holiday Movie On Roku; Core Cast Expected To Return

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist lives on. The buzzy series, which was canceled by NBC after two seasons, would get a new chapter with a holiday movie for streamer Roku, I have learned. The series’ main cast, led by Jane Levy, is slated to return, I hear.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The deal, which is still being finalized, is for a movie, but in success, it could lead to another season of the show, sources said. The pending pact with Roku caps an extensive effort by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist lead studio Lionsgate Television to find a new home for the show after NBC canceled the series in June and a potential move to NBCUniversal streamer Peacock did not materialize.

The studio explored any possible avenues to continue the story of Zoey Clarke — series, miniseries or a movie. While it was doing so, the options on the cast expired at the end of June and were not extended. As it was negotiating with Roku, Lionsgate recently reached out to the key actors on the show and just closed — or is in the process of finalizing — deals with them for the movie, I hear.

Roku Originals Draw More Viewing In 2 Weeks Than Quibi Did In Its Lifetime

For leading AVOD player Roku, the Zoey’s movie would mark another major step into original programming after entering the arena with the acquisition of the Quibi library. The streaming provider just reported its Q2 results, with net revenue growing 81% year-over-year to $645 million, ahead of Wall Street forecasts. Active accounts rose to 55.1 million, an increase of 1.5 million from the first quarter.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was canceled by NBC three and a half weeks after it aired its Season 2 finale. The musical dramedy, a middling linear ratings performer in Live+Same Day with a huge digital footprint and passionate fan following, topped USA Today‘s annual Save Our Shows poll for two consecutive years.

The series follows Levy’s Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.

Josh Groban To Host ‘Eye Candy’ Competition Series On Roku