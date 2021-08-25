Zoë Kravitz To Headline & EP Coming-Of-Age Animated Series ‘Phatty Patty’ From Westbrook Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Zoë Kravitz is set to star in and executive produce Phatty Patty, an animated series from writer India Sage Wilson (CW’s Dynasty). Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios will produce the project which will be shopped to networks and streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

Created, written and executive produced by Wilson, Phatty Patty is based on Wilson’s life experience growing up as a bi-racial girl, trying to find her place in the world. During the early 2000s, at the height of Britney vs. Christina, 9-year-old Patty Palecki’s dreams of stardom are crushed when she discovers Mick Jagger is not her biological father. Inspired by Wilson’s own journey toward self-acceptance as a biracial girl in a predominantly white community, the series chronicles Patty; a fourth-grader fresh out of f*cks to give, on her quest to shine brighter than her light up Sketchers.

Westbrook Studios Co-President, Head of Television Terence Carter and David Boorstein will executive produce the series on behalf of Westbrook alongside Kravitz, who will executive produce via her production company This Is Important, and Wilson. Matthew Tinker (The Undoing) and Annakate Chappell (Big Sky) also executive produce.

Kravitz, known for her work in big screen franchises such as Mad Max and Fantastic Beasts and in the Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies, most recently starred in and executive produced the series adaptation of High Fidelity for Hulu. Next up, Kravitz will star as Catwoman in Matt Reeves and Warner Bros.’ upcoming 2022 film The Batman, and also will star in the HBO Max Original feature Kimi, with Steven Soderbergh directing. Kravitz also co-wrote and will make her feature directorial debut with genre thriller Pussy Island.

Wilson’s feature, Little Witches is in development at MiMo Studios. Tinker produced HBO’s The Undoing and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. He is currently executive producing Love And Death for HBO Max, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons. Chappell is writing the Untitled Paris Project for TriStar Studios, based on the hit single “Paris” by the Chainsmokers, and is a writer on ABC’s Big Sky.

Westbrook Studios television projects include the recently launched six-episode multimedia docuseries Amend: The Fight for America; a two-season order of Bel-Air, the dramatic reboot of Will Smith’s The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air from Peacock; the recently announced Variety special hosted by and starring Will Smith for Netflix and the upcoming adventure series Welcome to Earth, set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Kravitz is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Wilson is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, APA and Morris Yorn Barnes. Tinker and Chappell are repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.