‘Young Sheldon’: Wyatt McClure Promoted To Series Regular For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Wyatt McClure, who recurred on CBS’ Young Sheldon since Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the show’s upcoming fifth season.

CBS

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as the title character, a younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory. In the fourth season of the show, which debuted in November, Armitage’s Sheldon is 11 years old, graduating from Medford High School before going to college, with a summer job at the local train museum, and attempting to ride his bike without training wheels.

McClure plays Billy Sparks, the neighbor and friend of Sheldon and Missy Cooper (Reagan Revord).

The series, which first made its debut on CBS in September 2017, also features Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Annie Potts. Young Sheldon will return to CBS for Season 5 on Thursday, October 7 at 8 p.m.

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. produces the series, in association with Warner Bros Television. Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are executive producers.

McClure has also appeared on Alex, Inc.; Teachers, Reel Kids and Camp Nottahope. His film credits include I See You, Glass Jaw, The Terror of Hallow’s Eve and Psychos. He is represented by Coast to Coast, Moxie Artists and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.