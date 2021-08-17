‘Young Sheldon’ Inks Cable Syndication Deal With TBS, Joining ‘Big Bang Theory’

TBS said Tuesday that it has completed a deal with WarnerMedia sibling Warner Bros Domestic Television Distribution to acquire off-network rights to the CBS/Warner Bros Television comedy Young Sheldon, and will now premiere in syndication on the cable network beginning September 27. It joins the lineup at TBS that already includes fellow WBTV-produced shows The Big Bang Theory and Friends.

Young Sheldon, which recently ended its fourth season and has been renewed by CBS for three more seasons, is broadcast TV’s No. 1 comedy among total viewers and in the adults 18-49 and 25-54 demographics. It averaged about 9.5 million viewers per week this past season, Nielsen said. The Big Bang Theory spinoff starring Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper debuted in 2017 and hails from BBT‘s Chuck Lorre Productions.

“The Warner Bros. Domestic TV library has been wonderfully successful for our networks from Friends to The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon is a natural addition that is going to enhance more opportunities for consumers to sit back and laugh,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT and truTV.

Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro created Young Sheldon, which follows Sheldon and as family has he grows up in East Texas. They also executive producers with Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts also star, with Parsons serving as the voice of Sheldon.

TBS has also been Big Bang‘s cable home from the start, with its status as the longest-running multi-camera comedy series in U.S. TV history helping propel the network to the top of the ratings and serving as a strong launchpad for new shows. In 2019, TBS extended its agreement to continue airing BBT through 2028.

Both Friends and The Big Bang Theory also have lucrative streaming rights deals via WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.