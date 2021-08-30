‘You’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Netflix

Netflix has set October 15 for the Season 3 premiere of its hit drama series You. You can watch the date announcement above.

Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, You is developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies.

You‘s second season ranked at No. 5 on Netflix’s top ten list of its most popular series in 2019, just days after its release.

In Season 3, Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.

Cast also includes Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo serve as executive producers.