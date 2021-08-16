Wyatt Cenac Inks Overall Cross-Studio Deal With Warner Bros. Animation & Cartoon Network Studios

Wyatt Cenac is expanding his relationship with Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios with an exclusive, multiyear cross-studio overall deal. Under the pact, the Emmy-winning producer, writer and performer will develop and produce original animated programming at both WBA and CNS for a variety of audiences including preschool, kids, adult and family/co-viewing across all WarnerMedia platforms, as well as external outlets and services.

Currently, Cenac has two projects in active development at the studios — an animated longform movie and an adult animated series – in addition to assisting on other various series development. The deal also marks a return to the medium for Cenac, who began his career in animation writing for four seasons on King of the Hill beginning in 2002.

Cenac joins Looney Tunes Cartoons executive producer and showrunner Pete Browngardt as the second overall cross-studio deal at WBA and CNS.

“It is a huge win to have someone as funny, insightful, and unique as Wyatt join us at the studios. His creative voice further expands the variety of stories we can tell, and I look forward to a great partnership,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

“All that time I spent watching cartoons instead of doing my homework is finally starting to pay off. Thank goodness (and I suppose WBA too),” added Cenac.

Cenac rose to prominence on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and won three Emmys as part of the Comedy Central show’s writing team. As an actor, he recurred on Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, Fox’s The Great North and Bob’s Burgers, and FX’s Archer. He also starred in the TBS alien abduction comedy series People of Earth. Cenac received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album for his second hourlong comedy special Brooklyn.

Cenac can also be seen in the Emmy nominated digital series aka Wyatt Cenac on First Look Media’s Topic.com. Starring, written, and directed by Cenac, aka Wyatt Cenac was nominated in 2018 for the Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, and received a Webby Award nomination for Best Individual Performance. He recently produced and starred in his own catirical docuseries, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, which aired for two seasons on HBO.

He is repped by UTA, Avalon Management and attorney Jared Levin.