Writers Jordan Reddout & Gus Hickey Ink Overall Deal With ABC Signature; Set ‘Significant Others’ Comedy At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Writing duo Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Mixed-ish, Grown-ish) are expanding their relationship with ABC Signature. The longtime writing partners have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Signature and have sold their first project under the pact — half-hour comedy Significant Others to ABC.

Written and executive produced by Reddout and Hickey, Significant Others is inspired by the pair’s real-life friendship. In Significant Others, two best friends narrate the story of their twenties in Los Angeles and how their friendships evolved into a new type of chosen family. ABC Signature is the studio.

Reddout and Hickey are currently co-executive producers on the new ABC series Queens, They recently wrapped as co-executive producers on ABC’s mixed-ish while developing a pilot reboot of the 1995 film Clueless for Peacock through CBS Studios.They previously served as co-executive producers on Hulu’s Dollface, as well as supervising producers on NBC’s Will & Grace. The two met doing musical theater in college, where they worked on the oldest drag show in America. They have previously developed for CBS Studios and UTV, and have written for Freeform’s grown-ish and ABC’S The Muppets.

“Jordan and Gus are spectacular writers who have been hugely valuable on shows from grown-ish to Dollface, and now they are lending their considerable talents to our big fall priority for ABC, Queens,” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Studios. “The comedy they are developing is both hilarious and authentic, no doubt because it is based on their own longtime friendship. We feel lucky to have them in the ABC Signature family.”

Reddout and Hickey are repped by TFC Management and Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.