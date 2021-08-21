Writer-Producer For Ice-T Film Shot To Death In New York City

Writer/producer Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, who recently helmed the Ice-T action film Equal Standard, was shot to death in New York City late on Thursday night.

Bryan was sitting in his new Mercedes-Benz when the incident occurred at 11:15, the New York Post reported.

“MFs Killed my friend last night,” Ice-T wrote in a tweet Friday night above a photo of himself with Bryan, co-star Tobias Truvillion, and rapper “Havoc” of Mobb Deep.

“I’m not in a good place behind this,” the star of Law & Order: SVU said. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together. He leaves a Wife&Daughter.Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.”

Equal Standard was an indie film released in May. Its cast included “Naughty by Nature” rapper Anthony “Treach” Criss in a supporting role.

Police reported Bryan was hit four times by seven shots in his arm and torso. Bryan lived in the Jackson Heights section of Queens, was hot outside the Jackson Park luxury apartment complex in Long Island City.

The shooter was allegedly dropped off around the corner on Jackson Avenue by the driver of a dark-colored Mazda, the Post reported.

