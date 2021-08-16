World Of Wonder To Launch ‘Drag Race Philippines’

World of Wonder expands its global reach, bringing the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of Drag Race over to the Philippines. Drag Race Philippines is the latest addition to the Drag Race franchise, with other iterations having touched down in Thailand, the United Kingdom, Holland, Chile, Spain and Canada.

The Drag Race production company, which is behind the Emmy-winning flagship RuPaul’s Drag Race series and Million Dollar Listing, will stream Drag Race Philippines exclusively on WOW Presents Plus globally.

“The Drag Race franchise has shined a spotlight on so many incredible queens from around the world and we are so excited to introduce audiences to the dazzling queens of the Philippines,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Drag Race Philippines on the platform for our global viewers.”

The latest installment fo Drag Race will reveal the cast, judges, and premiere date at a later date.

Drag Race Philippines is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and RuPaul serve as executive producers on the series.

While this may be the first Drag Race chapter in the Philippines, RuPaul’s Drag Race has featured a number of Filipino drag queens including Ongina, Manila Luzon, Jiggly Caliente and Rock M. Sakura.

