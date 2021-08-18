‘Wool’: Tim Robbins Joins Rebecca Ferguson In Apple TV+ Series

Oscar-winner Tim Robbins has been tapped to star opposite Rebecca Ferguson in Apple’s upcoming drama Wool, based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of dystopian novels. The series hails from writer Graham Yost, director Morten Tyldum and is produced by AMC Studios.

Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Robbins will star as Bernard, the head of IT for the Silo. He joins Ferguson’s Juliette, who is an an independent and hardworking engineer.

Wool is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Hugh Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda will also serve as executive producers on the drama.

Robbins won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award and the Best Performance by An Actor In A Supporting Role Golden Globe for Mystic River in 2004. He has also received an honor at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992 for his work in The Player.

Robbins’ recent television credits include Castle Rock, Here and Now and The Brink. He is set to star in Amazon’s The Power.

Beyond acting, Robbins recently debuted his documentary 45 Seconds of Laughter in 2019 at the Venice Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. He also directed feature films Cradle Will Rock, Dead Man Walking and Bob Roberts.

He is repped by ICM Partners.