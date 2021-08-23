Wondery Names Warner Bros. Executive Nicole Blake Head of Franchise Development

EXCLUSIVE: Podcast studio Wondery has named Nicole Blake to a new role as head of franchise development, leading the LA-based, Amazon-owned company’s expansion into strategic verticals, including a comprehensive approach to kids and family.

Blake — most recently SVP, Harry Potter Global Franchise Development at Warner Bros. — will oversee global franchise development within and beyond audio. She will spearhead Wondery’s multi-platform brand development, IP development, expansion into emerging platform and device distribution.

“Nicole brings significant experience in launching and growing category-defining brands and shares the same 360-degree approach that Wondery is focused on. Nicole is blazing new trails and championing transformational initiatives and we are excited to have her join our executive team,” said Wondery CEO Jen Sargent.

Blake called Wondery, the studio that originated the AppleTV+ upcoming The Shrink Next Door and WeCrashed, “an innovative company with strong values, top-tier talent and a commitment to developing global franchises.”

At Warner Bros., Blake oversaw global strategy, insights and fan experiences for one of the worlds’ leading entertainment franchises. Before that, she was head of franchise at DreamWorks Animation, overseeing general management of classic brands across the studio and setting strategy for content, distribution, digital, partnerships and marketing.

Previously, she was Vice President, Global Marketing for HIT Entertainment, where she led brand development and integrated marketing campaigns for Thomas & Friends, Bob the Builder and The Wiggles and was part of the team that launched the first 24/7 pre-school channel and VOD service, Sprout.

Wondery podcasts include Dr. Death, The Shrink Next Door, American Scandal and Business Wars. Thirty-five of its shows have hit #1 on Apple Podcasts including In God We Lust and The Apology Line and several have been adapted for scripted television, including Dirty John on USA, Dr. Death with Peacock, and the upcoming The Shrink Next Door and WeCrashed on Apple TV+. It said several others coming soon.