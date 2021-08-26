Women’s Equality Day: HBO Max Unveils “So She Did” Campaign, Film; Hulu Launches Animated Series

Refresh for updates….

Today is Women’s Equality Day in the U.S., celebrated each year on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits the states and federal government from denying the right to vote to U.S. citizens on the basis of sex.

In honor of the day, HBO Max has unveiled its “So She Did” Campaign initiative, along with a short film that celebrates the women who have been told they are “too much,” the ones who break all the rules to be who they authentically are. The film features Jordan Alexander (Gossip Girl), Laura Donnelly (The Nevers), Susie Essman (Curb), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Martha Plimpton (Genera+ion), Lisa Ling (CNN’s This is Life with Lisa Ling), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Zion Moreno (Gossip Girl) and Eyricka Lanvin (Legendary).

You can watch it here:

Watch on Deadline

HBO Max is also commemorating pioneers behind the camera with the “So She Did” trays across its Homepage, Series and Movies Page, Documentaries Page, Comedy Page, and the HBO Hub.

Hulu is marking the day with the launch of an animated TV series in celebration of three remarkable women and their monumental stories.

Made By Her: Monumental Women is a 3-episode animated TV series that explores the lives of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Coretta Scott King. The series, with episodes 5-7 minutes in length, was created and produced by Hulu’s in house creative team in partnership with Black Women Animate. The series will premiere on Sept 2 featuring Marjory Stoneman Douglas, followed by RBG’s episode on Sept 9th and Coretta Scott King’s episode on September 16th.