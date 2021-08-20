‘Women Of The Movement’: Timothy Hutton Joins Recurring Cast Of ABC’s Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Timothy Hutton (American Crime) is set for a recurring role in ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

Inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson, the six-episode limited series is set in 1955. It centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Cedric Joe) is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Hutton will play Jesse J. Breland, lead defense council in the trial of J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant for the murder of Emmett Till.

Watch on Deadline

Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Tonya Pinkins and Ray Fisher co-star.



Women of the Movement is produced by Kapital Entertainment. Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (Roc Nation), and Will Smith and James Lassiter (Overbrook) executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment, Marissa Jo Cerar, Gina Prince-Bythewood; Rosanna Grace (Serendipity Group Inc.), Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton (Middleton Media Group) and David Clark (Mazo Partners).

Hutton was recently seen in Julie Taymor’s The Glorias co-starring alongside Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, based on Gloria Steinem’s best-selling memoir, My Life on the Road. Before that, Hutton starred in Netflix horror-thriller, The Haunting Of Hill House, as well as Jack Ryan for Amazon. He also starred in ABC’s anthology series, American Crime, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He’s repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.