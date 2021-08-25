WME Sets Office Reopening Date, Vaccine & Mask Mandate

EXCLUSIVE: WME plans to have everyone back in the Beverly Hills headquarters on Sept. 7. The agency has informed staff that after Labor Day, they would be required to be in the office five days a week, I have learned. Everyone also will have to be vaccinated as well as wear a mask in compliance with the Los Angeles County’s indoor mask mandate.

Leading to the return-to-office, WME employees will have the week of Aug. 30 as paid time off, sources said.

WME was among the top Hollywood talent agencies that reopened their offices after July 4 only to close them a week or so later when the surge of the Delta variant led to the LA County health officials reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

During the brief July reopening, people worked out of WME’s Beverly Hills office four days a week (Monday-Thursday), with Friday dedicated to deep cleaning. In September, the office will be open five days a week with the cleaning done over the weekend, I hear.

Post-Labor Day had been a target office reopening date for a number of Hollywood companies. In light of the current Delta surge, a number of them have since pushed the return-to-office timeline anywhere from October 2021 to January 2022.