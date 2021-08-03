WME Hires Music Agent Craig D’Souza As Partner In The UK

WME has hired music agent Craig D’Souza as a Partner, based in the UK.

The hire, effective immediately, was made by music co-heads Lucy Dickins, Kirk Sommer, and Scott Clayton.

D’Souza previously served as an agent at Primary Talent International for 11 years. He began his career at nightclub agency Mission Control, becoming Managing Director In 2007, and went on to oversee the growth of the business into the live touring market over the next three years, before leaving to join Primary Talent International in July 2010.

His current roster includes names such as Aitch, Arrdee, Dave, D-Block Europe, Fredo, Headie One, Jacob Banks, J Hus, Joy Crookes, Krept x Konan, Mist, MoStack, Young T & Bugsey, amongst many others, all of whom are joining him at WME.

D’Souza also previously helped guide Stormzy’s live career (the rapper joined CAA this year) from 250 capacity club shows in 2015 through to his 2019 Glastonbury headline performance and a sold-out world tour. He was named Music Weeks’ Live Music Agent of the year last year for his work the previous year.