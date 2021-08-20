‘With Love’: Renée Victor & Pepe Serna Join Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Renée Victor (Dead To Me) and veteran character actor Pepe Serna are set for recurring roles opposite Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato in With Love, Amazon’s one-hour romantic comedy series from Gloria Calderón Kellett and her GloNation Studios and Amazon Studios.

Created and written by Calderón Kellett, With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Toubia) and Jorge (Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.

Victor will play Marta Delgado, grandmother to Lily, Jorge and Sol and married to Luis (Serna). She wants to know everything about everybody in the family and while she is very accepting she is uncompromising about church attendance.

Serna’s Luis Delgado, is Marta’s husband and grandfather to Lily, Jorge and Sol. He’s the founder of the family’s Mexican restaurant, Casa based on his mother’s recipes. Still very attracted to his beautiful wife, Marta.

The series, which falls under One Day at a Time creator Calderón Kellett’s overall deal with Amazon, had been fast-tracked since the pitch stage with the goal to launch it during the 2021 holiday season.

All episodes will be written and executive produced by Calderón Kellet. The pilot will be directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

Known for her role as the wisecracking Lupita in Weeds, Victor also recurs Flo Gutierrez on Netflix’s Dead To Me. She’s also known as the voice of Abuelita in the Oscar-winning animated feature Coco. Victor is repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency.

Over a nearly 50-year career, Serna’s film credits include Scarface, American Me, Car Wash, The Black Dahlia, Downsizing and The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez, among many others. His recent television work includes guest/recurring roles on Criminal Minds and Kingpin. Serna is repped by Jeffrey Leavitt Agency.