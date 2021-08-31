‘White Collar’ Creator Jeff Eastin Signs With Activist Artists Management

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Eastin, creator of USA Network series White Collar and Graceland, is under new management.

The writer and producer has signed with Activist Artists Management.

It comes as Eastin has just finished writing a Stephen King feature that is currently under wraps and that will soon be taken to market. He is also working on new television projects.

Eastin is best known as the creator of White Collar and Graceland, which both aired on USA Network. White Collar, of which he was showrunner, ran for six seasons on the NBCU-ownd cable network, while Graceland ran for three seasons on the network.

Last year, Eastin made noise online by teasing that he and White Collar star Matt Bomer had a plan to bring back the drama, which starred Bomer as a reformed conman and Tim DeKay as his FBI handler.

Previously, Eastin created and produced Hawaii for NBC was tapped by James Cameron to write the sequel to True Lies.

Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak will represent Eastin for Activist. Eastin continues to be repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.