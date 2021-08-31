‘What We Do In The Shadows’: Harvey Guillén Hosting Social Media Talk Show ‘After The Shadows’

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS -- "The Prisoner" -- Season 3, Episode 1 (Airs September 2) Pictured: Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. CR: Russ Martin/FX

EXCLUSIVE: What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillén is set to host After The Shadows, a pre-taped, social media talk show kicking off at 11 p.m. PT immediately after the season 3 premiere on Sept. 2. The episodes will be available via TheShadowsFX via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, as well on FX’s official YouTube channel.

Guillén, who portrays Guillermo De La Cruz in the FX series, will chat with cast, crew, and celebrity fans to discuss their love of the show and to share insight into the making of season 3.

The initial guest list includes Shadows stars Kayvan Novak and Kristen Schaal, as well as Anthony Atamanuik, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and set decorator Shayne Fox, with more to be announced.

New episodes of After the Shadows will be available immediately after subsequent episodes of the show throughout the season.

The two-episode season 3 premiere begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT with “The Prisoner” and “The Cloak of Duplication.” Fans will finally found out what happened after the events of the season 2 finale that saw Guillermo kick vampire butt to save his ungrateful roommates. Will he finally embrace his familial connection to Van Helsing or will he keep begging after Nandor to turn him?

Returning series stars include Novak, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Natasia Demetriou.