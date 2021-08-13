‘What We Do In The Shadows’: FX Renews Vampire Mockumentary Series For Season 4

What We Do In The Shadows will return for a fourth season in 2022 at FX, it was confirmed ahead of vampire mockumentary’s junior turn premiering on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment said during the network’s TCA presentation on Friday. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

The official season 3 trailer was also revealed (above), featuring everyone’s favorite roommates: Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes with the first two—”The Prisoner” and “The Cloak of Duplication”—premiering back-to-back.

The story picks up after the events of the prior finale where Guillermo had no choice but to reveal his vampire-slaying abilities while saving the lives of his ungrateful housemates who were set to be killed at the Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires. Will he finally reveal his familial connection to Van Helsing?

Through its first two seasons, What We do in the Shadows has received 10 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Comedy Series, and a Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series for Natasia Demetriou.