‘Westworld’: Co-Creator Lisa Joy Promises “New Worlds” In Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Season 4 of Westworld, as we first told you, has returned to filming at the Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, CA; and in a recent conversation with the co-creator of the HBO series, Lisa Joy, on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, we learned some more details on what’s bound to unfold. Joy joined us on Hero Nation to discuss her feature directorial debut Reminiscence which hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday.

In regards to season 4 of Westworld, Joy promises “You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.”

Lisa Joy at the premiere of ‘Reminiscence’ AP

Already, Reminiscence stars two Westworld alums: Thandiwe Newton and Angela Sarafyan. Reminiscence also stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff Curtis, and Daniel Wu.

Despite nabbing one of the actors from her new movie for the HBO series, Joy says there’s no “crossover” between Reminiscence and Westworld. The former takes place in a flooded future where Jackman plays a detective of memories. With his technology, he’s able to delve into and watch the older life experiences of his clients as he looks for clues about their past.

If Joy has one word to describe season 4 of Westworld it’s “Inversion”.

Her tease about new worlds in Westworld raises questions as to whether we’ll see the Delos robot park rebuilt after it was left in ruins after season 2; season 3 taking place in a near-future world outside the park where the former hosts have infiltrated, squaring off in what looks to be a bigger revolution with humans. These hosts are labeled as outliers in season 3. At the end of season 3, Newton’s samurai-wielding Maeve is left standing with Aaron Paul’s noble Caleb (introduced in season 3), who is an outlier. They just defeated a megalomaniac, Serac (played by Vincent Cassel), and his supercomputer that predicts human behavior, and are ready to take on the world. Meanwhile, Ed Harris’ Man in Black character seems to have been slain by his robotic version, as controlled by Tessa Thompson’s ‘Chalores’ (an embodiment of characters Charlotte Hale and Dolores).

Season 2 of Westworld delivered the theme park Shogun world. There was also an exotic, jungle world in which we first meet the Man in Black’s daughter, Emily Grace, played by Katja Herbers. We have yet to see Roman world and Medieval World, which were in the original Westworld movie.

Deadline has come to learn as well that Chalores and Caleb will have their first encounter in season 4.