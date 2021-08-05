‘Westworld’ Writer Christina Ham Strikes Overall Deal With UCP

Christina Ham, who was recently a supervising producer on HBO’s Westworld, has struck an overall deal with UCP.

The playwright and writer will develop and produce projects across platforms for the NBCUniversal studio. It comes after she worked with UCP on Rosa Salazar-fronted horror thriller Brand New Cherry Flavor for Netflix.

She also served as a co-producer on Warner Bros-produced comic series Sweet Tooth for Netflix, was a writer on Amazon’s Them and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Her plays, which include Four Little Girls: Birmingham: 1963 and Ruby!: The Story of Ruby Bridges, have been developed and produced the Kennedy Center, Arena Stage and the Tokyo International Arts Festival among others and she is a two-time recipient of a McKnight Fellowship in Playwriting and a Jerome Fellowship from the Playwrights’ Center in Minneapolis.

“The deal with Christina is a perfect collaboration because she embodies everything we stand for at UCP. Christina’s storytelling is wildly imaginative, while still feeling intimate and emotionally connected with meaningful commentary. We are beyond thrilled to be her partner,” said Garrett Kemble, SVP, Head of Development, UCP.

Watch on Deadline

“I am tremendously excited about joining the UCP family having been an admirer of their programming for a long time,” added Ham. “As a creator, to have UCP as a creative home will allow me to develop the kind of stories that I value the most—those that not only expand how black stories are told and seen but to also push the envelope aesthetically for what’s possible on screen. It’s always been important to me to bring to life those narratives that have been pushed to the margins. More importantly, it’s refreshing to know that my voice and vision are valued and supported within this partnership.”

Ham is represented by UTA, Jackoway Austen and Gramercy Park Entertainment.