Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Casts Luis Guzmán As Gomez

Luis Guzmán (Traffic) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix focused on the iconic character of Wednesday Addams, Deadline has confirmed.

Guzmán will guest star as Gomez Addams, patriarch of the Addams family and father of Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega.

The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and to be directed by Burton, is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.

Actors who have portrayed Gomez Addams in previous Addams Family iterations include John Astin, Raul Julia and Tim Curry. Oscar Isaac most recently voiced the character in the 2019 animated film, and will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel.

Burton executive produces with Gough and Millar, who will serve as showrunners on the series. Wednesday is produced by MGM Television, which controls the underlying rights to the IP.

Also executive producing are TV writer-producer Kayla Alpert, former MGM TV President Steve Stark, as well as several producers associated with the Addams Family IP: Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman.

Collider was first to report the casting.