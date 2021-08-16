‘WeCrashed’: O-T Fagbenle Joins Apple TV+ Limited Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set for a recurring role in Apple TV+’s limited series WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera. Crazy Stupid Love helmers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra direct.

Created and written by showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, WeCrashed is about the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Fagbenle will play Cameron Lautner, a partner at a powerful investment firm who is tasked with trying to instill discipline at WeWork and prepare it for its upcoming IPO, which brings him into conflict with the company’s eccentric and headstrong CEO.

Eisenberg and Crevello executive produce with Requa, Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak and Natalie Sandy. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company. Wondery also will executive produce.

Emmy-nominated for his supporting role in The Handmaid’s Tale, Fagbenle most recently starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow. He’ll next be seen starring as Barack Obama in Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady. He also recently wrote, co-directed, exec produced and starred in six-part British comedy Maxxx. Fagbenle is repped by Buchwald and Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.