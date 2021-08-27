Warp Films & Anton Partner On Slate Of High-End TV, Feature Films

Sheffield-based production house Warp Films (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) is partnering with production and financing studio outfit Anton on a slate of high-end television series and feature films.

Anton will finance a development fund to identify high-value IP and commission scripts from leading UK and international talent, and will handle sales on the projects. On the initial slate is an English-language TV adaptation of French novel Lost Illusions by Honoré de Balzac. Ruth McCance will write the project as she transitions into a writer-showrunner role following a stint executive producing Warp Films’ melodrama Little Birds.

Also in development is Blades in the Dark, which is described as “an ambitious television adaptation of one of the most popular role-playing games in the world”.

Warp Films’ Kasheina Vencatasawmy has been promoted to head of development to oversee the slate, she will work alongside Regional Development Assistant Soph Webberley. Elsewhere, Gwen Gorst is moving from her role as Senior Development Producer to Executive Producer; she is currently developing projects with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie director and co-creator Jonathan Butterell.

“Warp has always championed outsider stories and put them centre stage. Our alliance with Anton gives us increased financial clout empowering our amazing team to build on their great track record to bring these ambitious, distinct and diverse stories to a wider global audience,” commented Warp joint CEOs Mark Herbert and Peter Carlton.

“Warp Films’ exhilarating and visionary productions always stand above the crowd. We share Mark and Peter’s belief in storytelling and entertainment first, and their unique slate shows that can manifest in many electrifying forms. We look forward to leveraging our international relationships to support them in their expansion and collaborating on developing projects that will excite audiences worldwide,” added Anton founder and CEO Sebastien Raybaud.