Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

BBC Hires Philippa Kowarsky As Storyville Commissioning Editor

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gina Carano Reveals Details About First Project Since 'Mandalorian', Revenge Thriller Penned By 'The Hitcher's Eric Red
Read the full story

Warner Music Entertainment & ‘Tina’ Outfit Lightbox Strike Co-Production Partnership

Rhonda Graam/Courtesy HBO

Warner Music Entertainment, the film and television division of Warner Music Group, is partnering with Tina producers Lightbox to develop, produce and finance non-fiction film and TV projects.

The deal gives Lightbox owners Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn access to Warner Music’s catalogue, which features a long roster of renowned music labels.

Lightbox has produced films including Whitney, which premiered at Cannes, Hip Hop Uncovered for FX, and Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine for Showtime.

Projects to have come out for Warner Music Entertainment include American Utopia, Shane MacGowan doc Crock Of Gold, and Genius: Aretha.

Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn said: “This deal with WMG will open up the vaults to an archive of amazing musical talent and rich history of songwriters and performers. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring some of Warner Music’s extraordinary artists and their stories to audiences around the world.”

Kate Shepherd, Managing Director, Warner Music Entertainment UK, added: “This is a really exciting partnership for us at Warner Music. We have such an incredible array of artists whose stories deserve to be told and Simon, Jonathan and the Lightbox team are experts in storytelling and film-making. Partnering Warner Music Entertainment with Lightbox will further enhance our productivity and enable us to create unrivalled content. We have a slate of projects that we’re incredibly excited about.”

Watch on Deadline

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad