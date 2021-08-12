Warner Music Entertainment & ‘Tina’ Outfit Lightbox Strike Co-Production Partnership

Warner Music Entertainment, the film and television division of Warner Music Group, is partnering with Tina producers Lightbox to develop, produce and finance non-fiction film and TV projects.

The deal gives Lightbox owners Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn access to Warner Music’s catalogue, which features a long roster of renowned music labels.

Lightbox has produced films including Whitney, which premiered at Cannes, Hip Hop Uncovered for FX, and Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine for Showtime.

Projects to have come out for Warner Music Entertainment include American Utopia, Shane MacGowan doc Crock Of Gold, and Genius: Aretha.

Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn said: “This deal with WMG will open up the vaults to an archive of amazing musical talent and rich history of songwriters and performers. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring some of Warner Music’s extraordinary artists and their stories to audiences around the world.”

Kate Shepherd, Managing Director, Warner Music Entertainment UK, added: “This is a really exciting partnership for us at Warner Music. We have such an incredible array of artists whose stories deserve to be told and Simon, Jonathan and the Lightbox team are experts in storytelling and film-making. Partnering Warner Music Entertainment with Lightbox will further enhance our productivity and enable us to create unrivalled content. We have a slate of projects that we’re incredibly excited about.”