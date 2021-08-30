Walt Disney World Unveils New Annual Park Passes For Florida Residents; Will Roll Out In September

Walt Disney World on Monday unveiled a new set of annual passes for Florida residents with similar price points to Disneyland’s pass program unveiled last month, as the parent company continues to retool its parks division. The business was one of entertainment’s hardest hit by Covid but has proven resilient since reopening amid strong pent-up demand.

Both U.S. parks are still suffering from a lack of foreign tourists, so the company’s designing packages to lure locals.

Walt Disney World will offer four separate annual passes starting on September 8 ahead of the park’s 50th anniversary festivities, which it’s calling The World’s Most Magical Celebration, according to the Disney parks blog.

The Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Incredi-Pass go for, respectively, $399, $699, $899 and $1,299 (plus tax) for 12 months. The Sorcerer Pass is also available to Disney Vacation Club Members.

Watch on Deadline

All require at least $205 down plus monthly payments. The least expensive, Pixie Dust, offers fans one or more parks on most weekdays with advance reservations, subject to blackout dates, and will hold three reservations. The Incredi-Pass promises one or more parks on any day, also with an advance reservations, but with no blackout dates. It holds up to five reservations at a time.

All include standard parking and a 20% discount on food and merchandise.

Disney’s parks and resorts division swung to the black last quarter. CEO Bob Chapek said during an earnings call August 12 that per capita spending was way up, the parks are pretty much at capacity, and reservations were strong. The division posted an operating profit of $365 million for the fiscal third quarter ending in June from a loss of close to $1.9 billion the year earlier.