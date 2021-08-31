‘Walker’: Dave Annable Joins The CW Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Annable is joining the upcoming second season of the CW’s Walker in a recurring role. The series hails from Rideback and CBS Studios.

The reimagining of the popular CBS drama Walker, Texas Ranger centers on Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

Annable will play Dan Miller, Denise’s husband, brimming with bravado. Dan is fiercely loyal to the Davidson family and very protective of his wife. He has taken on the Davidsons’ distrust of the Walkers and is clearly not going to settle into Austin without a fight. He’ll first appear in episode 201.

Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre and Annable’s wife Odette Annable also star.



Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki. The series is from CBS Studios in association with Rideback.

Annable joins his wife Odette, who is a series regular on the show in the role of Geri Broussarad. The two recently guest starred on Fantasy Island and played a couple who were trying to reignite the passion in their marriage.

Annable, who appeared on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters for five seasons, recently co-starred in the Netflix limited series What/If starring Renee Zellweger. He also recently co-starred with Odette in the Freeform romantic comedy TV movie No Sleep ‘Til Christmas. He also had recent guest-starring roles on Yellowstone and This is Us.

Annable is repped by UTA, and manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment.