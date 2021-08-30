Vubiquity CEO Darcy Antonellis To Step Down; Warner Bros And CBS Vet Had Led Tech Firm Since 2014

Darcy Antonellis, a veteran tech exec who held senior posts at Warner Bros and CBS before becoming CEO of Vubiquity, has announced she will step down and take on an advisory role.

Antonellis, who has led the tech services provider since 2014, initiated the move and announced it internally in June. Vubiquity, a subsidiary of Amdocs, provides premium content services and media tech solutions to Disney, Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount Pictures and many other clients.

Antonellis continues to serve on the boards of major exhibitor Cinemark as well as Xperi.

During her tenure at Vubiquity, Antonellis drew on her background overseeing studio and network production and distribution services to expand the company’s global footprint. As streaming increasingly became a primary strategic objective for media companies, she helped them develop a range of platforms and scale their tech operations. In 2019, following the acquisition of Vubiquity by Amdocs, Antonellis was installed as division president for Amdocs Media.

“I cannot say enough about the talented and dedicated group of people that I’ve had the privilege to work alongside as we’ve reshaped the company through some of the most dynamic industry periods of our time,” Antonellis said. “From a U.S.-centric, licensing focused company to a now global scale distribution and platform provider, every member of the organization contributed in some way to these successes. I am confident that this team will continue to achieve new successes always with an eye towards the future.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of strategy, media and technology for Amdocs, described Antonellis as “an integral part of the broader Amdocs family over the last few years.” As an advisor, he added, she and will “continue to assist us as we focus on delivering next generation consumer experiences all over the world. Her contribution to transforming Vubiquity into a global asset that delivers premium services on a daily basis to industry leaders, has been remarkable.”

At Warner Bros Entertainment, Antonellis was president of technical operations and chief technology officer, spearheading the move into digital transformation for theatrical, home entertainment and television. The many complexities of the shift entailed extensive co-ordination with exhibitors as well as anti-piracy initiatives.

Before Warner Bros, Antonellis was an exec at CBS in New York and Washington. Her responsibilities there included network operations as well as news and sports.

A former Division I college tennis player, Antonellis served on the Women’s Tennis Association’s Global Advisory Council. The group provided media and technology guidance in support of the commercialization of women’s pro tennis. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a SMPTE Fellow and has been issued a number of patents in the areas of digital distribution, content archiving and audio manipulation.