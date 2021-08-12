‘Virgin River’ Knocks ‘Manifest’ From Top Spot On Nielsen Streaming Chart

Virgin River knocked reigning champ Manifest out of the top spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart, racking up 2.1 billion minutes of viewing between July 12 and 18.

The Netflix original, whose third season began streaming last month, attracted an audience that was a bit older and more female than Manifest, which tallied 1.3 million viewing minutes. Originally aired by NBC, Manifest is a sci-fi-inflected drama. Fans have rallied for a renewal, but both Netflix and NBC have passed on reviving the show despite the massive surge in streaming views. The show held onto the No. 1 ranking for three straight weeks, a rare run given the steady influx of new streaming titles.

Virgin River is produced by Reel World Management and based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr. The drama centers on Melinda “Mel” Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who moves to a Northern California town seeking a fresh start. Martin Henderson also stars.

Related Story Disney Beats Q3 Estimates As Streaming Flagship Hits 116M Subscribers

Disney+ added another episode of Loki, and the Marvel series cracked the 1 billion minute mark, according to Nielsen.

Watch on Deadline

Original Netflix movie Gunpowder Milkshake finished No. 8, with 544 million total minutes of viewing. Its audience was 14% Hispanic, 7% Asian and 26% African-American.

Nielsen measures Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu, with a delay in the numbers of about a month, by arrangement with streaming providers. It tracks only viewing via a TV set, meaning no mobile streaming is reflected in the totals.

Here is this week’s chart:

Virgin River (Netflix) 30 episodes, 2.1 billion minutes of viewing

Manifest (Netflix) – 29 eps., 1.3B min.

Loki (Disney+) – 6 eps., 1B min.

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) – 375 eps., 793M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) – 12 eps., 699M min.

Atypical (Netflix) – 38 eps., 603M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 311 eps., 592M min.

Gunpowder Milkshake – film, 543M min.

Luca (Disney+) – film, 521M min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 353 eps., 481M min.