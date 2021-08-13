‘Titans’ Star Vincent Kartheiser Was Subject Of Multiple Investigations Over On-Set Misconduct Claims

EXCLUSIVE: Vincent Kartheiser is a major new cast addition to Season 3 of the DC series Titans, which is currently airing on HBO Max. But the Mad Men alum, who plays the villain Scarecrow, is not in the poster for the new season and was not actively involved in publicly efforts for the new season after his stint on the show triggered at least two complaints and two internal investigations by Titans studio Warner Bros Television, I have learned. The studio declined comment.

The allegations, which are believed to have included disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments, were investigated by WBTV’s Labor Relations department, which interviewed the relevant parties. The investigations were conducted remotely because of Covid protocols that did not allow for Burbank-based investigators to visit the series’ Toronto set.

According to sources, the first investigation into a complaint, said to be about verbal comments and outbursts, concluded that Kartheiser’s behavior didn’t rise to level of termination but did warrant corrective action. The actor was verbally reprimanded by the studio, I hear.

Weeks later, near the end of Season 3 production, WBTV received a second complaint that also was investigated. This time, it resulted in the studio assigning a representative to monitor Kartheiser while he was on set, sources said.

I hear there were other claims about alleged misconduct by Kertheiser raised in the complaints that were also investigated but were not corroborated sources said.

“Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement to Deadline on Friday. “Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives.”

Kartheiser joined Titans as a new series regular for Season 3 with a one-year deal; he is not expected to return if the show is renewed for Season 4. He plays Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias.

Kartheiser, who has been married to Alexis Bledel since 2014, is best known for portraying Pete Campbell on AMC’s Mad Men for seven seasons. His additional series credits include Casual and The Path, Saints & Strangers, Das Boot and The OA. He also has appeared in the films A Kind of Murder, In Time, Most Likely to Murder and The Most Hated Woman in America.