Vince Vaughn To Headline ‘Bad Monkey’ Apple TV+ Drama Series From Bill Lawrence

Vince Vaughn Bill Lawrence
(L-R) Vince Vaughn and Bill Lawrence Sam Jones; ViacomCBS

Vince Vaughn has closed a deal to star in and executive produce Bad Monkey, a drama written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, which has received a formal 10-episode series order by Apple TV+.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Bad Monkey, which had been in the works at Apple for a while, tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

The project hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and his Doozer Productions are based. Lawrence executive produces Bad Monkey through Doozer alongside Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer.

2020-21 Apple TV Pilots &amp; Series Orders

The series order for Bad Monkey comes on the heels of the Season 2 premiere of Apple’s hit comedy Ted Lasso, co-created and executive produced by Lawrence. The first season of the series, co-created by and starring Jason Sudeikis, recently landed 20 Emmy nominations, the most ever for a freshman comedy series.

Vaughn, who next will be seen in North Hollywood and Queenpins, is repped by WME, Range Media Partners, and attorney Deborah Klein at Jackoway Austen. Lawrence is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Jared Levine.

