Vidcon 2021 Canceled Due To Covid, Delta Variant Concerns; 2022 Dates Set

The U.S. edition of VidCon, the ViacomCBS-owned event for “the world’s leading digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans” has been canceled for 2021.

“We were so confident that we’d be able to put on the VidCon you know and love this October and could not wait to reconnect with all of you IRL,” said VidCon General Manager Jim Louderback in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the recent increases in Covid-19 cases and evolving health and safety mandates, we have come to the difficult but right decision to cancel VidCon this October. We just can’t risk the health and safety of our attendees, creators, speakers, sponsors, and staff — and we want to ensure we provide EVERYONE with the very best VidCon experience. We really, really can’t wait to see you in June 2022!”

Organizers of the Anaheim event cited not just the recent growth of Covid-19 cases, but the risk to “our youngest fans,” as those under 12 cannot be vaccinated.

While Orange County officials offered some hope on Thursday that the Delta variant-fueled surge is slowing, hospitalizations in the region continued to increase. Officials also worried about outbreaks among kids associated with the return to school.

VidCon oragnaizers also cited “safety mandates, restrict us from hosting the inclusive event we all love so much.”

VidCon US 2022 will also take place at the Anaheim Convention Center. It will run from June 22–25, 2022. All 2021 tickets will be automatically transferred to the 2022 event. Requests for a full refund may be made at the VidCon site through June 3, 2022.

A virtual iteration of the ten-year-old event was launched with programming that has attracted over 1.2 million unique attendees since it began last summer as a year-round virtual experience. The virtual access complements the live show’s roster of international events in Mexico City, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, São Paulo, Australia and London.

VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Viacom (now ViacomCBS) in 2018. In 2019, the event celebrated its 10th anniversary, welcoming 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors.