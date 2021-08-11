Victoria Justice & Adam Demos To Star In Stuart McDonald Rom-Com For Netflix

Victoria Justice (Afterlife of the Party) and Adam Demos (Sex/Life) have signed on to star in an untitled romantic comedy, which Stuart McDonald (Summer Heights High, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is directing for Netflix.

The film written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy (Love, Guaranteed, Falling Inn Love) centers on a hard-driving LA wine-company exec who travels to an Australian sheep station to land a major client. There, she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Deborah Glover, and Tracey Vieira are producing the pic, which will be shot on location in Queensland, Australia.

Tracey Robertson is exec producing with Nathan Mayfield, Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy and Fernando Szew.

Production and post-production will be supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. The film will create around 120 jobs for Queenslanders.

“This new Netflix film is the latest in a string of domestic and international productions continuing to fuel the state’s screen boom which is critical to our economic recovery,” said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. “This project is a strong example of how our Production Attraction Strategy benefits Queensland’s local screen sector via exciting co-production arrangements for local businesses, such as Hoodlum Entertainment, one of the state’s most successful production companies.”

Justice will next be seen as the lead of the Netflix film Afterlife of the Party. She recently wrapped production on the indie California King, which also stars Jimmy Tatro and Travis “Taco” Bennett. On the television side, her recent credits includes Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show and MTV’s Eye Candy.

The actress broke through with her leading role in Nickelodeon’s Victorious. Other recent credits include director Joseph Cross’ Summer Night and the indie film Bigger, in which she appeared opposite Tyler Hoechlin and Julianne Hough.

Demos was most recently seen starring as heartbreaker Brad Simon in Netflix’s drama Sex/Life, from creator Stacy Rukeyser. He’s also recurred in Lifetime’s UnREAL and the Australian drama Janet King for ABC1. His film credits include Netflix rom-com Falling Inn Love and Cooped Up.

Justice is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Demos is repped by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and Sophie Jermyn Management in Australia.