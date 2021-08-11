Vaccinated Brit Guests Heading To The Venice Film Festival Won’t Need To Quarantine In The End

Vaccinated Brit guests at the Venice Film Festival (September 1 – 11) will no longer need to quarantine or only stay for five days, a festival spokesperson has confirmed to us.

The festival told us today: “A journalist coming from UK can stay in Italy longer than 5 days without isolating, providing they come for working reasons (that can be proved with the accreditation letter and accreditation confirmation and a commissioning letter from your editor). They must be resident in the UK.”

The festival confirmed to us that the dispensation also extends to all UK resident industry guests working at the event.

The festival told us that it came to the understanding after poring over “pages and pages” of detail about the rules and having the dispensation confirmed by local health authorities.

The festival told us last week that it wouldn’t be getting any quarantine dispensation for Brit arrivals but the event has seemingly found a loophole in the guidance.

