Vaccinated Brit Guests Heading To The Venice Film Festival Won’t Need To Quarantine In The End

Vaccinated Brit guests at the Venice Film Festival (September 1 – 11) will no longer need to quarantine or only stay for five days, a festival spokesperson has confirmed to us.
The festival told us today: “A journalist coming from UK can stay in Italy longer than 5 days without isolating, providing they come for working reasons (that can be proved with the accreditation letter and accreditation confirmation and a commissioning letter from your editor). They must be resident in the UK.”
The festival confirmed to us that the dispensation also extends to all UK resident industry guests working at the event.
The festival told us that it came to the understanding after poring over “pages and pages” of detail about the rules and having the dispensation confirmed by local health authorities.
Related Story
Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Doc; Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Heeramandi' Series; Oasis Doc First Trailer -- Global Briefs
The festival told us last week that it wouldn’t be getting any quarantine dispensation for Brit arrivals but the event has seemingly found a loophole in the guidance.
Watch on Deadline
Vaccinated UK guests heading to the Lido were previously told they would either need to quarantine for five days on arrival or stay only five days in total at the festival, per a national rule that allows short business trips from certain countries without the need to quarantine.
Italy is due to update its travel rules on August 30 (so it’s possible the above could change once again) but most travel to the country currently requires quarantine.
The festival will once again mandate 50% capacity in theaters and other measures are expected.
Venice President Roberto Cicutto said last month that he hopes the festival “could be more relaxed” with its Covid protocols this year but acknowledged that the current restrictions don’t reflect that.
“The Green Pass should allow us to be safer,” he commented, “What we are experiencing now is a great interest and desire to be here. There will be an increased presence from press. We hope we will have a large presence of delegations for the films.”
Italy has said it will accept COVID-19 certificates from five countries outside the EU, including the U.S. and UK. Starting from August 6, Italy will make the EU Green Pass and other COVID passes mandatory for entry into restaurants, movie theaters and other cultural venues.
Travelers from countries including Brazil and India are still not able to enter Italy.
Venice will open with Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers. Big ticket movies will include Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama Spencer, Ridley Scott’s medieval epic The Last Duel, Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God.
The Cannes Film Festival was able to get a special dispensation earlier this summer which waived the quarantine for vaccinated UK attendees.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.