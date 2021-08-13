Venice Adds Joe D’Amato Doc; Sky, Cattleya & Groenlandia Set ‘The Hanging Sun’; E4 Orders ‘Married At First Sight: Afters’ — Global Briefs

Venice Film Festival Adds Joe D’Amato Doc

The Venice Film Festival is adding documentary Inferno Rosso. Joe D’Amato Sulla Via Delle Eccesso, about the Italian filmmaker best known for his horror, erotic and adult films. Manlio Gomarasca and Massimiliano Zanin have directed the film, which will be presented by Nicolas Winding Refn. Aristide Massaccesi, better known as Joe D’Amato, made dozens of films under numerous pseudonyms, including more than 100 adult movies. The film will get a special screening. “To tell the story of Aristide Massaccesi,“ explained the directors Manlio Gomarasca and Massimiliano Zanin, “means telling the story of Italian genre cinema, from spaghetti westerns to horror and even porn, but also the remarkable life of a man who sacrificed everything for his great obsession: cinema! This incredible adventure was made possible by the contributions of cult Italian directors such as Lamberto Bava, Ruggero Deodato, Alberto De Martino and international directors such as Jess Franco and Eli Roth, and above all by the passion and commitment of a great author such as Nicolas Winding Refn”.

Sky Announces The Hanging Sun

Sky has announced new Original film The Hanging Sun, produced by Sky, Cattleya and Groenlandia. Cast includes Alessandro Borghi (Devils), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downtown Abbey), and Sam Spruell (Small Axe: Mangrove). The film follows John (Alessandro Borghi), a fugitive. He finds refuge in the forest, near an isolated village of the extreme north, where religion dominates, the sun never sets and people seem to belong to another age. The only person between him and his destiny is Lea (Jessica Brown Findlay), a woman in trouble but with great strength, and his son Caleb a curious child with a pure heart. While the midnight sun confuses reality and imagination, John will have to face the tragic past that torments him. The film is being directed by Francesco Carrozzini (Franca: Chaos and Creation) and written by Stefano Bises (Gomorrah), with Nicolaj Bruel (Dogman) as Director of Photography. It is based on the book Midnight Sun written by Jo Nesbø. Filming of the Italian-British coproduction is to start in September in Norway, between Oslo and Alesund.

Married At First Sight UK To Get Companion Show

Ahead of the new series, E4 has announced that Married at First Sight UK will be accompanied by a weekly companion show. Married at First Sight: Afters (5×45) will be an extra weekly instalment bringing together all things MAFS UK. Hosted by AJ Odudu, the show will take a peek behind the altar for behind the scenes gossip, interviews with the participants and experts and a sofa with famous faces and fans of the series, who’ll be revealing their thoughts on the weeks’ worth of drama. The extra show has been commissioned for E4 by Navi Lamba and Gilly Greenslade. Afters will be produced by CPL (a Red Arrow Studios company) and the series producers will be Charles Hyland with Dermot Caulfield, and Murray Boland and Danielle Lux as executive producers.