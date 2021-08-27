UTA Signs Writer Camilla Blackett

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed writer and emerging actress Camilla Blackett in all areas.

Blackett has multiple projects in development including her most recent, the dark comedy Max for HBO Max which she created as a potential starring vehicle for herself. She will showrun the series with Don Cheadle and Radicle Act’s Mika Pryce serving as executive producers.

Additionally, Blackett is also developing Vineyard at Amazon with Lebron James’ Springhill Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

Her previous television credits include being on the writing staff for Newsroom, New Girl, Fresh Off The Boat, and Skins.