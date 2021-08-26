Universal Closes Studio’s CinemaCon Session With Look At ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady galloping after dinosaurs in a snowy mountain landscape, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing being chased by them on European rooftops, and the legacy trio of Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern returning.

These are some of the images from the BTS reel Uni presented for Jurassic World Dominion. While the studio focused on their slate up until March 2022, they gave the crowd here at Caesars Colosseum Theatre a glimpse at the June 10, 2022 release which closes out the Michael Crichton-Steven Spielberg created dinosaur franchise.

“This movie asks the single question: What if dinosaurs lived among us? Would we be safe?” says Dominion filmmaker Colin Trevorrow.

The quick BTS sizzle reel included old footage of Steven Spielberg on set of the first 1993 movie Jurassic Park explaining to Joseph Mazzello (who played Tim in the original), the mosquito trapped in amber atop Hammond’s (Richard Attenborough) cane.

Current down interviews of Neil had the Australian actor exclaiming, “We had an enormous amount of fun on the first film.”

Added Dern about how Spielberg brought dinosaurs to life on the big screen, “There was an energy on the set that this was the first time you were seeing it.”

Pratt said, “When you saw the dinosaur in the trailer and the ripples on the water (in the cup in the jeep), it defined my generation.”

Said Howard about Jurassic Park “Cinema forever had changed.”