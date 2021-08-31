‘Underrated’ Season 2 Sets Fall Release Including Debut On TBS

Underrated is making the digital debut of its second season on Sept.1 on the Bleacher Report App and gaming channels with a Sept. 24 premiere on TBS.

New this season, the series will cover all the major sports video game franchises and feature top game streamers, pro gamers, and online creators who will demonstrate the drills from the games represented in the series. The current roster includes YoBoy Pizza, Mike LaBelle, Ashley Sanders, Nasher and ImDavisss, who collectively reach more than 3M followers across all platforms.

The series, co-produced by Bleacher Report and Mandalay Sports Media (MSM), critically-acclaimed producers of The Last Dance, takes on the annual debate of player ratings in video games by empowering athletes to raise contested ratings through real life challenges. Some of the games featured include Madden NFL 21 (EA Sports), NBA 2K (2K Sports), MLB The Show (Sony Interactive Entertainment), NHL 21 (EA Sports), and FIFA 21 (EA Sports). The series is hosted by B/R’s Adam Lefkoe.

The first installment of Underrated will feature Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who sets his sights on raising his scores in the ‘throwing under pressure’ and ‘punting accuracy’ categories. Other players featured in the series include Dallas Cowboys rookie standout linebacker Micah Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Denver Nuggets rising star Michael Porter, Jr., Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage; and Portland Thorns FC wingback Crystal Dunn, among others.

“Underrated is the perfect representation of B/R Gaming’s mission to tap into the crossover between gaming culture and Bleacher Report’s sports-minded audience. It’s also a major step forward for the B/R Gaming brand, which continues to evolve to reach gaming fans everywhere they are across digital and linear channels,” said Jennifer Dill, VP, esports at Turner Sports. “It’s been an amazing collaboration with our league partners, gaming publishers and Mandalay Sports Media to bring this all to life.”

“We’re enormously excited about this series and thrilled to be working with Bleacher Report again,” said Jonathan Vogler, Executive Producer, Mandalay Sports Media. “We believed that this concept could be expanded to other popular sports video games and become an annual franchise that stirs conversation among gamers and pro athletes around the world.”

The series concept was created by Mandalay Sports Media’s Vogler, who will also serve as the series showrunner and EP, MSM’s Jon Weinbach, Mike Tollin and Mason Gordon will also serve as EPs. Bleacher Report EPs include Lekoe, Drew Watkins with Karin Hammerberg and Courtney Vincent serving as Co-EPs. Cherif Gueye serves as Supervising Producer with Myriam Wilson as Production Manager. State Farm will serve as presenting sponsor for the series debut.