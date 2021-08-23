Skip to main content
‘Riceboy Sleeps’: Canadian-Korean Indie Film Underway With ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Alum Ethan Hwang Among Cast

Choi Yoon, Anthony Shim, Ethan Hwang, Hunter Dillon
Choi Yoon, Anthony Shim, Ethan Hwang, Hunter Dillon Courtesy of Kwon Joong-ho/Farrah Aviva/ Tiffany Hwang/Mandisa Photo

EXCLUSIVERiceboy Sleeps, the latest film from director, writer and actor Anthony Shim, has started production in and around Vancouver.

The movie stars Ethan Hwang (The Umbrella Academy), Hunter Dillon (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Anthony Shim (Star Trek Beyond) and newcomer Choi Seung Yoon.

The Canada-Korea production follows the story of a Korean single mother and her adolescent son living as immigrants in North America during the 90s.

Inspired by his own childhood experiences, the project is Shim’s sophomore feature after his debut Daughter premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival in 2019 before being picked up by CBC Gem in Canada and becoming available on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Pic is produced by Lonesome Heroes Productions, Kind Stranger Productions and A Lasting Dose Productions. It was supported by Telefilm Canada, Crave, and The Harold Greenberg Fund.

Filming has begun in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge before the team heads to South Korea next month.

