‘Tuca & Bertie’ Renewed For Season 3 By Adult Swim

The animated series Tuca & Bertie, starring Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish, will return to Adult Swim for Season 3.

Adult Swim previously picked up the animated series, which hails from Bojack Horseman‘s Lisa Hanawalt, after its first season when it was cancelled by Netflix in 2019.

Created by Lisa Hanawalt, the series revolves around best friends Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong), who also happen to be full of ghosts. Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon.

Adult Swim shared that Tuca & Bertie Season 2 made for an increase in both teen viewers (12-17) and young female viewers increased the number of teen viewers (ages 12-17) and young females (18-24) for the network.

Hanawalt executive produces with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong. The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company, and the animation is done at ShadowMachine.