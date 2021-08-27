Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer MLB Leave Extended As Sex Assault Allegations Go To District Attorney

UPDATE: Major League Baseball has extended the administrative leave for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer through Sept. 3, as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office ponders its next steps.

The Pasadena Police Department has concluded its investigation into assault allegations on Bauer. He stands accused of sexual assault by a woman who claimed he choked, punched and sodomized her without consent in two encounters at his Pasadena home in April and May.

Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since June 28. He is still being paid but hasn’t been around the team.

UPDATE: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has responded to a report that he had a sexual assault allegation filed against him by a woman in Ohio. The Washington Post report making the allegations arrived two days before a hearing involving a California woman’s temporary restraining order against Bauer, who is currently on administrative leave from the team.