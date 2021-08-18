Travis Braun Extends Overall Disney Deal; Gets ‘Pupstruction’ Preschool Series Order

Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Travis Braun signed a new overall deal with Disney to develop and produce both animated and live-action content across linear and streaming platforms for Disney Branded Television.

The partnership also includes a first look at any of his projects for other Disney-owned platforms, including additional streaming and theatrical releases.

“I’m thrilled to continue to call Disney my home and bring imaginative, new worlds to life under the thoughtful leadership of Peter Rice, Gary Marsh, Joe D’Ambrosia, Ayo Davis, and their teams, Braun said in a statement.

“We share a passion for telling rich stories that matter to audiences around the world in the way that Disney’s content always has. It is truly a privilege to help write this next chapter of the magic that I grew up on.”

It was also revealed that Braun’s new preschool series Pupstruction has been greenlit for Disney Junior and an as-yet-unnamed live-action Disney Channel Original Movie is also in development.

Pupstruction follows the adventures of a Corgi named Phinny, the smallest member of the world’s first all-dog construction company who has big dreams.

Braun is the series creator and executive producer. Vic Cook (Disney Junior’s T.O.T.S.) also serves as executive producer and Robyn Brown (Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies) is co-producer/story editor.

Braun is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.