Toronto Film Festival Announces Covid Vaccination/Testing Requirements For Attendees

Less that a month before the Toronto International Film Festival is set to take place, organizers announced new Covid-19 prevention measures on Twitter. The requirements apply to attendees, staff and visitors.

“Festival staff, audience members and visitors entering #TIFF21 venues from September 9–18 will be required to show either proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to entering any TIFF venue,” according to the statement.

The 2021 scaled-down, Covid-cautious version of TIFF is taking place from September 9-18. Last year’s fest was mostly virtual as the winter wave of Covid began to break across North America. You can see more on the 2021 event’s offerings here.

Festival officials also posted a more comprehensive pandemic-related guide for foreign visitors. That information is below.

Toronto has reached Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening phase, which allows for the Festival to take place in person while still mitigating risks. Canada is one of the safest places to visit, with the lowest case rate per 100,000 in the Western Hemisphere (North America and Western Europe).

As of August 22, 73.7% of Canada’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Toronto boasts one of the highest percentages of fully vaccinated citizens in North America with 74.9% of the eligible population inoculated.

Canada opened its borders to non-essential travel from US citizens and permanent residents on August 9 and intends to open to citizens of any country on September 7, provided that:

-The domestic epidemiologic situation remains favorable

-Visitors have been fully vaccinated with Government of Canada–approved vaccines (those are the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, -Janssen/Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD shots) at least 14 days prior to entering Canada

While quarantine is not required, travelers must also:

-Meet the pre-entry test requirements

-Provide a digital copy of vaccination documentation

-Provide COVID-19–related information electronically through the ArriveCAN app prior to arrival in Canada

-Provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine in case border agents determine they do not meet the necessary requirements

-Be asymptomatic upon arrival

-Participate in random Covid-19 testing

Those meeting these requirements can cross the border into Canada without having to quarantine, including the elimination of the three-night hotel quarantine policy.